Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Down 5.4%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 1,325,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,005,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.
RXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,500,158,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $87,420,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $59,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $45,452,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $11,574,000.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
