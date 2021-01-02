Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Down 5.4%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 1,325,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,005,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

RXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,500,158,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $87,420,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $59,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $45,452,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $11,574,000.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

