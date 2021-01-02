RealChain Price Reaches $0.0003 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 59.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One RealChain token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. In the last week, RealChain has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $146,634.91 and approximately $6,038.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RealChain Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

