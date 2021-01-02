Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $3.44. Red Lion Hotels shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 46,290 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $88.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.
Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.
About Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.
Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.