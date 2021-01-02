Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $3.44. Red Lion Hotels shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 46,290 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $88.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLH. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the third quarter worth $60,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

