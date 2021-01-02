Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Cap Hits $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

