Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.20

Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01), with a volume of 10933113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £9.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States, and Benin. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese, iron ore, uranium, cobalt, copper, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits, as well as oil and gas properties.

