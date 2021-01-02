Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) Trading Down 5.6%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 114,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 407,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock has a market cap of C$79.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

