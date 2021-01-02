Remme Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Remme has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $99,744.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, Hotbit, Tidex and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00296443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.01985534 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Gate.io, Hotbit, DEx.top, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

