RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) & American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Head-To-Head Survey

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. RenaissanceRe pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American International Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American International Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RenaissanceRe and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 3 2 0 2.17 American International Group 0 8 8 0 2.50

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus price target of $193.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. American International Group has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than American International Group.

Volatility & Risk

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenaissanceRe and American International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 2.01 $748.80 million $9.13 18.16 American International Group $49.75 billion 0.66 $3.35 billion $4.59 8.25

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe. American International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenaissanceRe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 13.02% 5.21% 1.07% American International Group -10.82% 3.62% 0.42%

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats American International Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

