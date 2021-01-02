renBTC Price Tops $29,222.39 on Major Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $29,222.39 or 0.99912301 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $385.97 million and $5.79 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00126976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00554396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00165068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00301769 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00048719 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,208 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

