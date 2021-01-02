Reviewing Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cyanotech and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech 1.82% 3.67% 1.80% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

11.0% of Cyanotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Cyanotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyanotech and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech $31.90 million 0.58 $390,000.00 N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 30.85 -$993.37 million $1.32 18.67

Cyanotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyanotech and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cyanotech has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyanotech beats Canopy Growth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products as packaged consumer products through distributors, retailers, and online channels, and direct to consumers, as well as in bulk form to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

