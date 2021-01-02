Rewardiqa Reaches Market Cap of $9.27 Million (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 114.8% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $454,861.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00124939 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00383016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00032158 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000125 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015110 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a token. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rewardiqa Token Trading

Rewardiqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

