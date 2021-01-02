Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $591.43 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

