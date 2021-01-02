Robert W. Baird Raises Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target to $17.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NYSE:WBT opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Welbilt by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after buying an additional 308,710 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 375,582 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 778.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,296,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 2,035,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Welbilt by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,147,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 271,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

