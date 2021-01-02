ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.55

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $820.29 million during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

About ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

