Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RTOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rotork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS RTOXF remained flat at $$4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

