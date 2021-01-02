Rotten (ROT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Rotten token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $169,290.50 and $6,814.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00038731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00281276 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.72 or 0.01947544 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

ROT is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 48,897,780 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

