Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Down 1.2%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 269,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 302,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.35% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

