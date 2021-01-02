Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA.L) (LON:RICA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA.L) (LON:RICA) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 263.35 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.44). 162,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 452,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.41).

The company has a market cap of £475.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.26.

In other Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA.L) news, insider Christopher Russell bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £35,850 ($46,838.25).

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

