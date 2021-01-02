Ryo Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $330,857.35 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $330,857.35 and $295.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,395.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $731.35 or 0.02487950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00425144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.60 or 0.01151862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00450216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00194326 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,383,327 coins and its circulating supply is 26,266,014 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

