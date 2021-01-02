SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Trading Up 1%

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS)’s stock price was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 275,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 453,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 76.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

