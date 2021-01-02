Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,200 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of TCS opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $482.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other The Container Store Group news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last ninety days. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.