Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

