Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 98,643 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 610,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 189,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.