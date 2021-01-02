Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of OncoSec Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,634.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,480,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 134,279 shares of company stock valued at $680,066 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

ONCS stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $6.92.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

