Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $828.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.45. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

