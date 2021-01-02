Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,500 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

