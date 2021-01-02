Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 73,100 Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

PRPO opened at $2.07 on Friday. Precipio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 84.96% and a negative net margin of 278.58%.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

