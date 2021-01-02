Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 29,473 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,473 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $540.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

