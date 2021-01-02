Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 41,126 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,126 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 933,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

SHO stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

