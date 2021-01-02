Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ebang International alerts:

EBON stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.