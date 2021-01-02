Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IEA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,554 shares of company stock valued at $321,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $16.57 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $377.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.