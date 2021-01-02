Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $441.25 million, a PE ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

