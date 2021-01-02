Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0988 on Major Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 499.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $3.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 1,323.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,342,980 coins and its circulating supply is 15,542,980 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

