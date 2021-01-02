SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX) Trading 2.9% Higher

SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.34 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). Approximately 139,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 251,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £36.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

About SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas with a principal focus on North Africa. The company has interest in two producing assets, including 50% in North West Gemsa and 50% in Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez, Egypt.

