Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Seer alerts:

NASDAQ SEER opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Seer has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $86.13.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrance Mcguire purchased 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.