Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 56.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Shares of MAS opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.