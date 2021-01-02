Sei Investments Co. Buys 19,586 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 140.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $575,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 86.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after purchasing an additional 529,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

FFIN opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.