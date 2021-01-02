Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

