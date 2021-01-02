Sei Investments Co. Has $802,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.