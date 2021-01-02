Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Innoviva worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Innoviva by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Innoviva by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVA. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

