Sei Investments Co. Invests $776,000 in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xencor by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xencor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Xencor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Xencor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $43.63 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

