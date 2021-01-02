Sei Investments Co. Invests $831,000 in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAX. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

Shares of EFAX opened at $77.92 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10.

