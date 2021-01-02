Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,082 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

