Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) One Day Volume Hits $2.35 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $17.62 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002650 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 112% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116259 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00501676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00269980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

Seigniorage Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

