Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $422.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.