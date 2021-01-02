Sentinel Protocol Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $9.93 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,622 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

