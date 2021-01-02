ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $211,779.72 and $223.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 85.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00038934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00278587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016695 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00027636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.95 or 0.01953269 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.