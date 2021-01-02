ShowHand (HAND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 231.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $135,023.44 and $29.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00037939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00267018 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.51 or 0.01905203 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

