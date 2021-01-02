SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIBN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $967.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.37. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $42,777.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,170.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,732 shares of company stock worth $7,836,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 24.3% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.