Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($50.59).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

SHL traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, hitting €41.98 ($49.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,030 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.